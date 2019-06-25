Toggle Menu
Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha polls dates for six Tamil Nadu seatshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/election-commission-announces-rajya-sabha-polls-dates-for-six-tamil-nadu-seats-5799713/

Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha polls dates for six Tamil Nadu seats

The terms of six Rajya Sabha members are to end on July 24. The outgoing members include DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha.

tamil nadu rajya sabha elections, tamil nadu rajya sabha seats, tamil nadu, rajya sabha elections, dmk, Kanimozhi, tamil nadu news
The poll panel said the notification for the election would be issued on July 1, while fixing July 18 as the day for voting.

The Election Commission Tuesday fixed July 18 for elections to Tamil Nadu’s six Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant next month.

The poll panel said the notification for the election would be issued on July 1, while fixing July 18 as the day for voting.

The counting of votes will be undertaken the same day soon after the voting, it added.

The terms of six Rajya Sabha members are to end on July 24. The outgoing members include DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha.

The five other outgoing members are D Raja of CPI and R Lakshmanan, K R Arjunan, V Maitreyan and T Rathinavel, all of AIADMK.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tamil Nadu govt ‘most corrupt’, AIADMK a BJP slave: DMK
2 Government seeks views of states on crop insurance scheme
3 Maharashtra: Three more held for Gadchiroli blast