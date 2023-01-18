scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Election Commission to announce Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura poll schedule today

The EC said it would hold a press conference at 2.30 pm in New Delhi to make the announcement.

The term of the three assemblies will end in March. 
Listen to this article
Election Commission to announce Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura poll schedule today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the EC said it would hold a press conference at 2.30 pm in New Delhi to make the announcement.

Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations.

The term of the three assemblies, which have 60 members each, is set to end in March.

As of now, the BJP is in power in Tripura and a part of the ruling coalitions with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and with the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:49 IST
Next Story

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani left blushing at Mission Majnu screening as they react to questions about rumoured February 6 wedding. Watch

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close