Election Commission to announce Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura poll schedule today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the EC said it would hold a press conference at 2.30 pm in New Delhi to make the announcement.

Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations.

The term of the three assemblies, which have 60 members each, is set to end in March.

As of now, the BJP is in power in Tripura and a part of the ruling coalitions with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and with the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.