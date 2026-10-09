’10 per person’: EC caps physical submission of Form 7 to delete voters

Noting that “instances” of filing of bulk Form 7 had led to “avoidable inconvenience” to voters, the Election Commission on Friday tightened limits on the number of Form 7 that can be submitted by individuals. Form 7 is the statutory form to seek deletion/objection of an elector.
The ECI has now limited it to 10 per individual during the claims and objections period of the revision process and 5 per month during continuous updation in the normal course. The move comes at a time when the commission is facing flak over reported targeted bulk Form 7 submissions.
In instructions issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories, the EC said these instances of bulk Form 7 submissions had been brought to its notice. According to Rule 13 (2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any objection to a name proposed to be included in the electoral roll or application for deletion of a name on the rolls can only be through Form 7, and only an individual who is registered to vote in the same Assembly constituency can submit one.
While the EC already caps the number of online Form 7 an individual can file to six at a time, there was no limit, on the number of Form 7 that an individual could submit physically to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).
“Although, the number of applications to be filed online by an individual elector has been fixed as 6 at a time subject to disposal, the number of physical forms presented in bulk has not been defined and has been left to the judgement of the EROs, which is creating challenges for the field functionaries. Accordingly, the Commission with the intent to discourage bulk filing of objections by an individual elector has decided to prescribe… [limits] on filing of Form 7 applications in both online and offline mode,” the EC said.
Now, individuals can file 10 Form 7, in both online and offline mode, during the entire period of claims and objections, which is usually for one month following the publication of a draft roll during a revision exercise like the Special Summary Revision or the Special Intensive Revision. Similarly, when the revision process is not underway and the electoral rolls are in continuous updation, individuals can file a maximum number of five Form 7 per month, the EC said.