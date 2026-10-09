’10 per person’: EC caps physical submission of Form 7 to delete voters

Noting that “instances” of filing of bulk Form 7 had led to “avoidable inconvenience” to voters, the Election Commission on Friday tightened limits on the number of Form 7 that can be submitted by individuals. Form 7 is the statutory form to seek deletion/objection of an elector.

The ECI has now limited it to 10 per individual during the claims and objections period of the revision process and 5 per month during continuous updation in the normal course. The move comes at a time when the commission is facing flak over reported targeted bulk Form 7 submissions.

In instructions issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories, the EC said these instances of bulk Form 7 submissions had been brought to its notice. According to Rule 13 (2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any objection to a name proposed to be included in the electoral roll or application for deletion of a name on the rolls can only be through Form 7, and only an individual who is registered to vote in the same Assembly constituency can submit one.