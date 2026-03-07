Election affidavit filed for Himachal Rajya Sabha seat: In 2 years, Cong’s RS candidate got PWD contracts worth Rs 16 crore in Kangra

Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh Anurag Sharma was awarded construction contracts worth nearly Rs 16 crore in the past two years.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) in Kangra gave him contracts worth Rs 15.98 crore from September 2024 to February 2026.

Two projects worth Rs 12 crore were awarded to him on a single day — February 12 this year. The works include Rs 2.52 crore worth construction of retaining wall under Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) and Rs 10 crore worth construction of 85-m single-lane motorable bridge.

This was revealed in Sharma’s election affidavit which he filed on Thursday after the Congress nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. The affidavit also mentions his profession as a government contractor and transporter.