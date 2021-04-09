Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today

Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Ahead of phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to hold four public programs in the state today. Shah will hold a press conference in Kolkata today at 12 PM. After this, he will carry out a door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM. He will also hold two roadshows in Jagatdal and Madhyamgram later today.
Meanwhile, a day after the Election Commission served her a notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with her appeal last week to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters on communal lines.
Also in Bengal, TMC candidate Girindra Nath Barman was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while he was returning from an election campaign yesterday. “BJP goons vandalised his car & attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action,” a TMC worker told ANI.
In other news, the Congress in Kerala approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day, PTI reported. Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni complained that Vijayan had openly claimed on Tuesday — the day of voting — that his government had the support of Lord Ayyappa and all other Gods.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Basudha area of Durgapur was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers yesterday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us," a BJP worker told ANI.
The Election Commission of India has sent a notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in a speech he made at a Nandigram rally on March 29.
According to the Election Commission, they received a complaint from CPI (ML) politburo member Kavita Krishnan, in which it was alleged that Adhikari delivered a hate speech at the Nandigram rally. An authenticated transcript of the alleged speech was also received from the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, said the Commission.
“The statement by Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in the Commission and the same has been found to be in violation of the clauses,” read a portion of the notice by ECI to Adhikari. Read the report here.
THE political battlefield in West Bengal is a star-studded affair this time, with names from its film and television industries arrayed on both sides of the divide. Now the rift is also playing out in the very home of Tollywood — the Tollyganj Assembly constituency in South Kolkata that votes on April 10.
The TMC, which has assiduously courted stars in its climb to power, counts Tollyganj as among its strongholds, having won the seat since 2001. For the last three elections, it has been won by the party’s Aroop Biswas, the West Bengal PWD Minister.
However, in the BJP corner this time is a name with as much star power — MP, Union minister and popular singer Babul Supriyo, counted by some as among BJP chief minister candidates. The Sanyukta Morcha’s candidate is a name as at home in Tollyganj: actor Debdoot Ghosh. Read the report here.
Bauria and Dhulagarh are 15 km and a world apart. While Bauria is a model for religious amity, Dhulagarh, the site of a communal clash in 2016, still nurses deep scars. Shaped by their experiences, the voters of Bauria and Dhulagarh have very different expectations of the elections. The Indian Express reports.
Bauria
(District Howrah, part of Uluberia Purba Assembly constituency )
The 400 sqft Samadhi Baba Ashram in Bauria is mandir for some; mazar for the others. Locals say the centuries old shrine is the final resting place of a fakir called Syed Baba Abid Ali by Muslims and Nityanand Goswami Mahato Maharaj by Hindus.
“On Friday, there are more Muslims in this room and on Mondays, there are more Hindus. That’s the only difference here. We haven’t put even a curtain between the Shivalinga and the tomb because that’s the way it has been for centuries,” said Shyamal Babu, a retired bank employee who maintains the shrine with his wife Seema. Read the full report here.
Follow this space for the latest on the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.