Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today

Amit Shah in Kolkata. (PTI)

Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Ahead of phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to hold four public programs in the state today. Shah will hold a press conference in Kolkata today at 12 PM. After this, he will carry out a door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM. He will also hold two roadshows in Jagatdal and Madhyamgram later today.

Meanwhile, a day after the Election Commission served her a notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with her appeal last week to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters on communal lines.

Also in Bengal, TMC candidate Girindra Nath Barman was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while he was returning from an election campaign yesterday. “BJP goons vandalised his car & attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action,” a TMC worker told ANI.

In other news, the Congress in Kerala approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day, PTI reported. Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni complained that Vijayan had openly claimed on Tuesday — the day of voting — that his government had the support of Lord Ayyappa and all other Gods.