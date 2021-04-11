Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address six public rallies in Bengal today

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is set to address six public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal today. His schedule, released by the BJP, begins with a roadshow in Santipur at 12:20 PM, followed by another one in Ranaghat Dakshin later that afternoon. Shah is also slated to hold a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin, as well as another roadshow in Panihati.
Meanwhile, tensions flared in the state after four villagers from Cooch Behar were shot dead by CISF personnel at a polling booth. Police said local residents stormed the polling station following rumours in the area and tried to snatch weapons of the security personnel who retaliated by opening fire. In response, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any politician in the district for the next 72 hours. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her government will launch a CID probe into the incident.
Despite the incident of violence in Cooch Behar, fourty-four Assembly seats in West Bengal recorded a 76.16 per cent voter turnout in the fourth phase of voting till 5pm on Saturday.
Questioning the version that central forces fired on voters "in self-defence" in Cooch Behar district killing four persons, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident. Banerjee said that there is no video footage or any other proof to substantiate the claims of the central forces.
Four persons were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles" near a booth in Sitalkuchi constituency in North Bengal when polling was underway. According to official sources, the preliminary report submitted by the EC's special police observer Vivek Dubey said that a huge mob of around 350-400 people had gheraoed the central forces, following which they fired in "self-defence". (PTI)
The BJP on Saturday released an audio clip in which Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) poll strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is as popular as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.
In response, Kishor dared the Opposition party to release the entire clip of his conversation on social media platform Clubhouse, and reiterated that the saffron party would not win more than 100 Assembly seats in the ongoing elections. The Indian Express did not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.
In the clip, a person purported to be Kishor is heard saying, “Modi is hugely popular in Bengal, and there is no doubt about it. He is equally popular like Mamata Banerjee.” Read the report here.
Union minister Babul Supriyo and Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty were among several candidates who visited polling booths in their assembly constituencies to keep an eye on ballot rigging during the fourth phase of voting for 44 seats on Saturday. MP Supriyo is contesting from Tollyganj on a BJP ticket and Chakraborty from Jadavpur.
After allegations of TMC workers barring the entry of his booth agent into polling booth no 176, Supriyo left his guest house at 7am and reached the site. From there, he went to Brahmapur where he chased some “proxy voters” and caught one of them. He claimed that a young woman was carrying a voter ID card of a 66-year-old person named Ramjan Bibi. “This is TMC’s handiwork. They are trying to capture the booth or rig votes… Now, the people of West Bengal have understood their (TMC’s) tricks, and they will not successful to win the election. And I am confident to win it.” Read the full report.
A pall of gloom descended on Jorpatki village in Cooch Behar district’s Sitalkuchi area on Saturday after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel shot dead four villagers while polling was underway in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections.
According to an eyewitness, the security personnel fired shots after being surrounded by villagers incensed by a rumour that the CISF men had assaulted a 12-year-old boy.
At Amtali school, villager Soffiuddin Mian said, “We heard that a team of central forces beat up 12-year-old Mrinal Haq. After that, everyone in the village got angry. Men and women all gathered at the polling station. There was pushing and shoving. A huge crowd gheraoed the central forces. I ran out of the school ground and then I heard gunshots. There are 950 voters in this booth and I am one of them.” Read the full report here.
