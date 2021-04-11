Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address six public rallies in Bengal today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is set to address six public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal today. His schedule, released by the BJP, begins with a roadshow in Santipur at 12:20 PM, followed by another one in Ranaghat Dakshin later that afternoon. Shah is also slated to hold a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin, as well as another roadshow in Panihati.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the state after four villagers from Cooch Behar were shot dead by CISF personnel at a polling booth. Police said local residents stormed the polling station following rumours in the area and tried to snatch weapons of the security personnel who retaliated by opening fire. In response, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any politician in the district for the next 72 hours. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her government will launch a CID probe into the incident.

Despite the incident of violence in Cooch Behar, fourty-four Assembly seats in West Bengal recorded a 76.16 per cent voter turnout in the fourth phase of voting till 5pm on Saturday.