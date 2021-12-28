Elderly not required to produce doctor’s certificate for third dose: Govt

As India is set to roll out the ‘precautionary’ dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly with associated comorbidities, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday communicated to the states that persons aged 60 and above will not be required to produce any certificate from a doctor to avail the third dose.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, before the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination for children, informed that an estimated 7.40 crore beneficiaries are eligible for the new phase of immunisation drive. He added that district officials should identify dedicated session sites for vaccination of beneficiaries between 15-18 years.

Similarly, Bhushan, also informed the states that a projected 2.75 crore comorbid population in the 60-plus age group are eligible for the precautionary dose. “All persons 60 years and above with comorbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from a doctor, at the time of administration of the precaution dose. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose,” Bhushan wrote to the states.

On Tuesday, Bhushan specifically highlighted that personnel to be deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will also be included in the category of frontline workers, who have been made eligible for the precautionary dose.

Bhushan, said that all healthcare workers and FLWs who are for any reason presently registered on the Co-WlN system as citizens and are aged less than 60 years, will have to get their status appropriately assigned to HCW or FLW to avail the precaution dose. “However, in order to do so, they must produce the employment certificate in the prescribed format. This facility will only be available at Government Vaccination Centres in on-site mode. This can be availed at the time of administration of the precaution dose at Government Vaccination Centers,” Bhushan told the states.

Talking about child vaccination, Bhushan reiterated that only Covaxin will be administered to beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 and emphasised that districts must ensure that no mixing of vaccine is done. “Preferably, separate session sites (Covid-19 vaccination centres) should be identified…” Bhushan said.

Bhushan also said that states must “publicize adequately in advance” the details of session sites where vaccination for the 15-18 age group would be available. “Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in). Services in the on-site (walk-in) mode will be available subject to availability of vaccination slots. lt is advised that beneficiaries should ascertain the availability of slots for the vaccination centre of their choice on Co-WlN,” Bhushan said.

For the precautionary dose, Bhushan said that the Co-WlN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the dose when it becomes due. “Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the digital vaccination certificates generated from Co-WlN,” Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, Bhushan again raised a red flag that in the poll-bound states “there is a possibility of increased instances of crowding”. “Next week and fortnight are crucial in these states to maximize the vaccination coverage. These states must review the implementation of their district-wise vaccination plans on a daily basis to ensure that the speed and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination is enhanced significantly,” Bhushan said.