Elderly Kerala tourist rescued from cave in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Chamoli district (Source: Google Maps)

An elderly tourist from Kerala, who was stranded in a cave for three days in a secluded forest in Uttarakhand’s mountainous Chamoli district, was rescued today, police said. 67-year-old Prem Chandran, who had lost his way in a forest beyond a meadow along Roopkund-Bedini Bugyal trek, was located at about 11 PM on Friday night by a combined team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel with the help of locals, Chamoli police spokesman Ajay Rawat said. He was found in a small cave in a forest between Ali Bugyal and Dadna village where he spent three days and as many nights, Rawat said. Prem Chandran, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was brought to Lauhjang today and is perfectly safe, he said. Chamoli police also shared a video clip with the media in which Chandran is seen recounting his ordeal with his voice choking. Chandran has profusely thanked police and SDRF personnel for pulling him out of trouble.

