Elderly couple found dead in their Mahoba home, distant relative held

Police have arrested a distant relative of an elderly couple who were found murdered in their home in Mahoba on Friday.

Police said the accused, 21, has confessed to the double murder as the elderly couple has come to know about his illicit relationship with their daughter-in-law and had caught them in a compromising position in their house on Thursday night.

The elderly couple – aged 68 and 64 – were found murdered in their home with deep wounds in their neck.

Police said the victim’s son, who runs a paan shop, informed them about the murder.

While the body of his father was found in the veranda of the house, his mother’s body was found in a room. Police said that according to the elderly couple’s son and his wife they they were sleeping in another room and had no knowledge about the murder until they woke up. They claimed they did not hear anything because of the cooler, police said.

The son had got married four years ago and the couple have a two-year-old child, police said.

“During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the daughter-in-law’s cousin was also staying in the house since August 19 and had left the house on Friday. We caught him from Mahoba district. During questioning, he confessed to the crime. He (the accused) also told police that he was in a relationship with the elderly couple’s daughter-in-law even before her marriage. On August 19, he came to their house along with his friend,” the SHO of the police station concerned said.

“The accused claimed that on Thursday night the elderly woman spotted him with her daughter-in-law in a compromising position. Fearing that she may inform about it to others, he and his friend killed her by slitting her throat with a knife while she was asleep. When the husband woke up hearing sound, they killed the elderly man also. The accused has claimed that the daughter-in-law was also present at the spot when they killed them. We are looking into her role,” the SHO added.

Police are also looking for the friend of the accused, who was also allegedly involved in the murder. Police said that they have recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the crime from the accused.

