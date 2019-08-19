Elbrus scaled, 10-year-old Pune boy eyes another peak

(Written by Ruchika Goswamy)

A 10-year-old boy from Pune recently climbed Mt Elbrus in southern Russia and now plans to climb an Australian peak later this year. Sai Sudhir Kawade (10), from Bharati Vidyapeeth School, is planning to climb Mt Kosciuszko in November.

Sai is the youngest member of a mountaineering team, which plans to scale the highest mountains in each of the seven continents. So far, Sai has scaled Mt Kilimanjaro in January this year and participated in the Stok Kangri trek in September last year.

“I am extremely proud of my son’s achievements. He returned to Moscow today afternoon and will be arriving home shortly. My son is passionate about being out in the field. He is very keen about mountaineering. He also actively practices karate, in which he has achieved several laurels,” said Sai’s father, Sudhir Kawade, who is an executive in an internet service provider company.

The team’s expeditions are funded by the Maratha Udyog Library and the Lion’s Club. Kawadhe said additional funding came from several people who transferred funds to his son’s bank account.

Kawadhe added, “My son is determined to become an officer in the Indian Army when he is older. No matter what he does, he will not stray from his goal.”