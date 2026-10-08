Brace for more heat: Worst of El Niño yet to come, peak likely in December

El Niño impacted India's rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season. Many states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have declared drought. (File Photo)

The ongoing El Niño is set to peak in December and lead to above-average temperatures across large parts of the world in the coming months, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned.

The UN body further said that there is an increased risk of droughts and floods given that the normal rainfall patterns would see a shift under the influence of the intensifying El Niño conditions. The October-December months will see El Niño reach its peak and the event will extend well into the 2027 spring of the northern hemisphere.

El Niño is a climate pattern marked by unusually warm Pacific waters that disrupts global weather.