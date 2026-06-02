El Niño 80% likely, will trigger extreme temperature and rainfall: UN agency

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world must treat the El Niño update as the urgent climate warning it is. (File Photo)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), an agency of the United Nations, warned on Tuesday that the impending El Niño will increase the risk of extreme weather over the coming months.

In an update titled Prepare for El Niño, the WMO said the certainty of El Niño development—an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon where surface water along the equatorial and central Pacific Ocean remains warmer than usual—during June-August was now 80 per cent. The phenomenon will influence global temperature and rainfall.

An El Niño event can last from a few months to up to two years and usually peaks during the winter months.

Like forests, oceans are great heat sinks. But when the heating is excessive, it does more harm than good. One of the primary drivers, the WMO said, for this warming trend was the feeding of unusually warm subsurface conditions across the tropical Pacific Ocean.