scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

Eknath Khadse tests positive for Covid

NCP leader and former state minister Eknath Khadse confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Pune | November 20, 2020 12:54:22 am
Eknath Khadse, Khadse, Pune-based realtor, Avinash Bhosle, AAP, Maharashtra revenue minister, Pune news, Maharashtra news, India news, latest news, Indian expressNCP leader and former state minister Eknath Khadse (File)

NCP leader and former state minister Eknath Khadse confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He will be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

Khadse tweeted around 6 pm on Thursday (translated from Marathi), “My corona report has come positive. I request all those people who came in contact with me over the last six days to get themselves checked. I am leaving for Mumbai for further treatment. I am confident of getting better, thanks to all your positive wishes. I will be at your service soon. ”

Earlier this week, Khadse’s daughter Rohini had said that she tested positive for the infection.

Last month, Khadse had ended his four-decade-long association with the BJP and joined the NCP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement