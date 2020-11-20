Eknath Khadse tests positive for Covid

NCP leader and former state minister Eknath Khadse (File)

NCP leader and former state minister Eknath Khadse confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He will be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

Khadse tweeted around 6 pm on Thursday (translated from Marathi), “My corona report has come positive. I request all those people who came in contact with me over the last six days to get themselves checked. I am leaving for Mumbai for further treatment. I am confident of getting better, thanks to all your positive wishes. I will be at your service soon. ”

Earlier this week, Khadse’s daughter Rohini had said that she tested positive for the infection.

Last month, Khadse had ended his four-decade-long association with the BJP and joined the NCP.

