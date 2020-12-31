Eknath Khadse skips ED visit, cites Covid symptoms

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he couldn’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here in response to its summons as he was having Covid-19 symptoms. Khadse added that he would appear before the law enforcement agency soon after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

Last week, the ED had sent notice to the former Maharashtra revenue minister over the Bhosari land deal case in Pune. The former BJP leader, who joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in October, was asked to report to the ED on December 30.

Confirming the summon, Khadse had said, “I have received the notice related to the Bhosari land deal in Pune. The deal in question was in the name of my wife, Mandakini. But since I am part of the family, I have received the notice as well.”

On his inability to appear before the ED on Wednesday, the NCP leader said that he had mild cough and fever. “I have been told to follow quarantine for 14 days. Once done, I will visit the ED office,” he said.

Khadse cited “being sidelined” in the party organisation as his reason for quitting the BJP. “I have nothing to fear or hide regarding the land deal… Several investigations, including one by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), have been initiated into it, and the ACB has already given me a clean chit,” he told The Indian Express.

The NCP leader also expressed surprise as to why the ED, which generally looks into financial disputes involving over Rs 100 crore, is probing a land deal worth around just Rs 4 crore.