We have to build a new India by following Swami Vivekanada: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that if India has to confront its challenges today, then it has to look up to the ideals and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. Addressing a valedictory function of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech, PM Modi highlighted the Indian monk’s role in showcasing the Indian culture, tradition, and values on the world stage. “The Philosophy of ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat’ is essence of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech,” he said.

On 11th September 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his first speech in the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago. He is remembered for introducing philosophies such as Vedanta and Yoga to the West.

PM Modi addressed the function via video conferencing that was organised by Sri Ramakrishna Math at Coimbatore. In his speech, Modi said that the solution to problems in the world lies in the path that ‘Swamiji’ showed – tolerance and acceptance.

“We are a country of free ideas. We have a tradition of discuss and decide,” he said while asserting that democracy plays a major role in a country with such diversity. “But friends, it is not that our society has got rid of all evils. In such a big country with diversity, there are challenges. We have to be cautious of such evils in the society and defeat them,” he said, remembering the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda to tackle such “evils”.

PM Modi also expressed concern over the menace terrorism in the world and gave example of September 11 attacks in United States that “echoed” through the world.

“Whenever Indian society has been divided by internal conflicts, external enemies have taken advantage. Our ancestors have always shown us the right path. We have to build a new India by following Swami Vivekanada,” he said.

