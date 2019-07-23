Toggle Menu
Either impose President’s rule or dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Sena to central govthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/either-impose-presidents-rule-or-dissolve-karnataka-assembly-sena-to-central-govt-5843175/

Either impose President’s rule or dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Sena to central govt

“The country is seeing a picture of how a chief minister, who has lost majority, is struggling to save his chair,” the editorial said.

karnataka crisis, karnataka legislative assembly, karnataka assembly, karnataka coalition government, karnataka government, shiv sena, india news, Indian Express
The editorial blamed Kumaraswamy and Congress for situations in Karnataka and Goa, respectively.

The Shiv Sena on Monday asked why the Union government has been a mute spectator to the drama unfolding in Karnataka from both sides. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, it said the Centre should either impose President’s rule or dissolve the Karnataka Assembly.

“Why is the Union government quiet despite seeing the drama from both the sides? It should either impose President’s rule or dissolve the Karnataka assembly. Let the people of Karnataka decide about it. Do something and end the drama in Karnataka,” the editorial said.

“The country is seeing a picture of how a chief minister, who has lost majority, is struggling to save his chair,” it added.

The editorial blamed Kumaraswamy and Congress for situations in Karnataka and Goa, respectively. “Congress-NCP legislators are joining the Sena and BJP in Maharashtra. Why are they blaming BJP for it? The Congress leadership is weak, which is why many legislators are joining the BJP,” it stated.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SP MLAs walk out of UP House over killings of local leaders
2 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC gives NIA two weeks to inform it about trial schedule
3 Defamation case filed by Nusli Wadia: Bombay HC quashes proceedings against Ratan Tata, others