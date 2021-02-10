scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Eighteen Indian sailors stuck in China to return to India on Feb 14: Mandaviya

The stuck crew will sign off from Japan on Wednesday and will be reunited with their families on reaching India.

By: PTI | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 3:59:35 pm
Indian sailors in China, India-China relations, cargo ship in china, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, cargo ship MV Jag Anand, india china diplomatic relations, pm modi, indian navy, indian navy news, india news, indian express newsUnion Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Twitter - mansukhmandviya)

Eighteen Indian sailors stuck in China will return to India on February 14, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The stuck crew will sign off from Japan on Wednesday and will be reunited with their families on reaching India.

“Our 18 stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia stuck in China are coming to India. The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on February 14,” Ports Shipping and Waterways Minister Mandaviya told PTI.

The Minister said they will be reunited with their families soon.

Mandaviya appreciated the efforts of Indian embassy in China and the Mediterranean Ship Company for arranging the repatriation.

Cargo vessel MV Anastasia was stuck off the coast of China since September 2020, an official said.

Earlier, as many as 23 seafarers of Ship MV Jag Anand were stuck in China had reached India on January 14.

