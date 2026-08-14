Eight years ago, he was convicted of murder. This week, he was found shot in the head

The deceased, Gangasahay Kumawat, was allegedly shot in the head by two men riding a scooter near Mishra Market in Janaki Vihar Colony under Karni Vihar police station limits around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 04:46 AM IST
Eight years ago, he was convicted of murder. This week, he was found shot in the headPolice said empty cartridges and a magazine were recovered from the spot. (Representational image/File PTI)
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Three persons were detained within 24 hours in connection with the shooting of a 45-year-old man serving a life sentence in Sanganer Open Prison, with police suspecting the killing was carried out in revenge for a 2018 murder.

The deceased, Gangasahay Kumawat, was allegedly shot in the head by two men riding a scooter near Mishra Market in Janaki Vihar Colony under Karni Vihar police station limits around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to SMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur West, Prashant Kiran said, “Kumawat had left for the open jail on his motorcycle around 5 pm. Two men on a scooter allegedly stopped him near Mishra Market and shot him in the head before fleeing.”

Police teams examined CCTV footage, questioned suspects and tracked the routes used by the assailants. Technical surveillance and local intelligence helped police arrest three suspects — Sonu Rajak, 19, Amit Rana, 22, and Kanhaiya Lal Gurjar, 40.

According to police, Gangasahay was serving life sentence in connection with the 2018 murder of Mahendra Gurjar, a history-sheeter from the Moti Doongri area. Police suspect that Gurjar’s son, Ayush Gurjar had allegedly arranged Kumawat’s killing with the help of his associates. While Sonu and Amit allegedly shot Kumawat, Kanhaiya had arranged the weapons. Police suspect Ayush has fled to Nepal.

Police said empty cartridges and a magazine were recovered from the spot.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kumawat’s brother Nemichand at Karni Vihar police station under Sections 103(1), 238A and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act.

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The three suspects are being questioned and further details would emerge during the investigation, police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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