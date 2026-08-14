Eight years ago, he was convicted of murder. This week, he was found shot in the head

Police said empty cartridges and a magazine were recovered from the spot. (Representational image/File PTI)

Three persons were detained within 24 hours in connection with the shooting of a 45-year-old man serving a life sentence in Sanganer Open Prison, with police suspecting the killing was carried out in revenge for a 2018 murder.

The deceased, Gangasahay Kumawat, was allegedly shot in the head by two men riding a scooter near Mishra Market in Janaki Vihar Colony under Karni Vihar police station limits around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to SMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur West, Prashant Kiran said, “Kumawat had left for the open jail on his motorcycle around 5 pm. Two men on a scooter allegedly stopped him near Mishra Market and shot him in the head before fleeing.”