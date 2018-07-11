Eight-year-old raped in Amethi

A case was lodged at the Keshoraipatan police station and the police had filed the charge sheet within four days of the crime A case was lodged at the Keshoraipatan police station and the police had filed the charge sheet within four days of the crime

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by some unidentified persons in Hardoiya village at Amethi, police said on Tuesday.

The minor was admitted to a nearby hospital, but due to lack of medical facility, she was later referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Her condition is stated to be critical, the police said. On the complaint of her grandfather, the police have lodged an FIR against some unidentified persons and investigation is on, the Station House Officer at Musafirkhana, PN Singh, said.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two assailants in Pichhuti village on Tuesday. Manjeet Singh was attacked when he was out to attend nature’s call, the police said.

On complaint of family members of the deceased, an FIR was lodged against two persons, the police said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

