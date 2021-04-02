Eight people detained for assaulting man in Mangaluru

Police have detained eight people in connection with the assault on a 24-year-old man after pulling him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus on Thursday night.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said a group of people stopped a private bus at Kankanady and attacked the man for travelling with a woman belonging to a different caste. The attackers also stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

He was admitted to a private hospital.

The commissioner said an inquiry is in progress into the incident and the police have detained eight people. A case has also been registered.

Three to four such moral policing incidents have been reported in the last two months, he said.

The man and the woman were known to each other and the latter was on her way to Bengaluru looking for a job in digital marketing, he said.

The commissioner said tight security will be arranged in public places like bus stands, beaches and parks in evenings and nights to check such incidents.