Eight new cases in Punjab, Three linked to deceased Gurbani maestro

Punjab recorded eight more COVID-19 positive cases Sunday. These include three cases from Amritsar and two from Mohali, all contacts of patients who have tested positive in the past. Jalandhar, Faridkot and Pathankot also reported one positive case each.

Out of these 8 cases, at least three are linked to Padma Shri Raagi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa. Khalsa’s daughter tested positive on Saturday, along with two relatives of raagis who used to accompany him. The two raagis had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A shopkeeper from Amritsar who had tested positive on Friday also turned out to be a contact of the former Hazoori Raagi of the Golden Temple.

“The patient from Jaura Phatak area of Amritsar found positive for COVID-19 on Friday is also known to Raggi Nirmal Singh Khalsa,” tweeted K B S Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary Punjab.

He added: “Although he admits to have known late Nirmal Singh Khalsa, he say he has not met him recently. He has modest tailor shop with no travel history. His wife also tested positive. Deputy Commissioner Amritsar is closely following up this case,” said K B S Sidhu.

Sidhu said that there were total nine positive patients in the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar as on Saturday. Six of these cases are part of the family of the life-long associate of late Hazoori Raggi Nirmal Singh Khalsa. One patient is from Hoshiarpur.

First case in Pathankot

Meanwhile, Pathankot saw its first COVID-19 case on Saturday. Pathankot Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said that Raj Rani (75) of Sheka Mohalla, Sujanpur in Pathankot had tested positive. He added that Raj Rani was a diabetic and had visited Civil Hospital in Pathankot on April 1 with symptoms related to coronavirus. She was later sent referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where she was tested and found positive for COVID-19.

Nine members of her family have been isolated. She does not have a travel history and Health Department hasn’t found a contact who had visited abroad recently. She had, however, visited Ludhiana in March.

“We have come to know that she was very social. So we are still trying to contact all those who were in touch with her over last 20 days,” said a Health Department official.

