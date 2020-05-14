Eight migrant workers killed as truck collides with bus coming from wrong side in MP

Migrant workers climb on top of a transport vehicle to reach home. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Migrant workers climb on top of a transport vehicle to reach home. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In yet another accident involving migrant workers returning home, eight were killed and 54 others were injured, at least two of them critically, when a truck carrying them collided with a bus around 2 am Thursday near Guna bypass in Madhya Pradesh.

The truck carrying 65 workers from Mumbai was on way to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh while the bus was returning from Bhind to Ahmedabad after dropping of passengers.

The bus driver was among those injured. They have been shifted to the district hospital.

In-charge of Cantt Guna Police Station M Malviya told The Indian Express that the truck was in its lane while the bus was on the wrong side. He said a case has been registered against the bus driver.

On May 10, six migrant workers returning to UP on a mango laden truck from Hyderabad had died near Narsinghpur in MP. Early on May 9, sixteen migrant workers belonging to Shahdol and Umaria districts in MP were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad.

