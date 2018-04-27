Eight maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Eight bodies have been recovered, six are female and two are male: DM Awasthi, Special DG (Naxal Operation) on Bijapur encounter. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Eight bodies have been recovered, six are female and two are male: DM Awasthi, Special DG (Naxal Operation) on Bijapur encounter. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Eight maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday in an encounter carried out by the state police and their Telangana counterparts, an official said. This comes two days after the Gadchiroli encounter in Maharashtra in which 37 maoists were killed and no police casualty was reported.

The anti-maoist operation took place along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in a forest near Ipenta village of Bijapur. The official said that Greyhounds, an anti-maoist unit of Telangana police, and Chhattisgarh police had launched a combing operation in the forests acting on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists there.

An exchange of fire broke out between the maoists and Chhattisgarh police during a patrol in Ipenta, located around 500 km from Raipur. Once the guns fell silent, the security forces recovered the bodies of eight maoists, including women, from the encounter site.

SP Garg confirmed that some weapons and maoist literature were also seized from the site and added that the search operation is still in operation and more details will be updated.

In another joint operation in early March, a team of Greyhounds personnel and Chhattisgarh police had swooped on a Naxal camp in Bijapur. Ten maoists, including seven women, were gunned down in the operation.

