Eight killed as thunderstorms lash south Bengal

At least eight people were killed as thunderstorms lashed Kolkata and other south Bengal districts on Tuesday. Five of the deaths occurred due to lightning strikes.

Heavy rainfall left Kolkata’s roads waterlogged. Rainstorms also occurred in parts of the districts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Purulia.

A hailstorm, meanwhile, destroyed crops worth lakhs of rupees in Malda district up north. Jute and Bodo paddy were severely damaged in areas such as Chanchal, Gajole, Habibpur and Bamangola, said Malda’s Deputy Director of Agriculture Snehasis Kuila.

In Kolkata, the Meteorological Office said a squall passed over the city’s Alipore area at 1.55 pm with the highest gust of 54 km per hour (29 knots). The squall lasted one minute. About 102 mm of rainfall was recorded in Alipore. Dum Dum recorded 96 mm of rainfall and Salt Lake 116 mm.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Board of Administrators’ member Tarak Singh said: “Over 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city. Whenever such heavy rain occurs, waterlogging takes place. It takes 2-3 hours for the water to recede. If there is high tide then it will take more time,” he added. —PTI inputs