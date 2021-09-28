Eight judges recommended for Patna High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of eight judges for Patna High Court.

The Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana, which met on September 23, approved elevation of six advocates and two judicial officers to the HC bench: advocates Khatim Reza, Sandeep Kumar, Anshuman Pandey, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma and Rajesh Kumar Verma, and judicial officers Nawneet Kumar Pandey and Sunil Kumar Panwar.

With this, the number of judges recommended by the Collegium to various HCs since August has risen to 102.

As per the Department of Justice, there are 465 vacancies — 281 vacancies of permanent judges and 184 of additional judges — in 25 HCs, as against a sanctioned strength of 1,098 as on September 1, 2021.