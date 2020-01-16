Follow Us:
Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack, several injured

At least 20 passengers are injured in the accident that happened around 7 am between Salagaon and Nergundi stations. Officials said there was heavy fog at the site.

Lokmanya Tilak Express derail, train derail, train derail cuttack, fog visibility trains Eight bogies have derailed, three others have slightly displaced from the tracks

Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express Thursday morning hit a goods train leading to the derailment of eight coaches. Officials said there was heavy fog at the site which also affected rescue operations.

At least 20 passengers were injured in the accident that happened around 7 am between Salagaon and Nergundi stations. Around 400 to 450 passengers are believed to be present in the coaches at the time of the incident. Senior railway officials have confirmed there have been no deaths.

“15 to 20 passengers injured out of which 5 have sustained major injuries. Eight bogies have derailed, three others have slightly displaced from the tracks,” Chief PRO of ECoR, JP Mishra said. Railway officials are assessing why both trains were on the same track. The injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hosupital in Cuttack town.

East Coast Railway has issued a helpline number – 1072 for information on the accident and injured passengers apart from rescue and relief operations.

