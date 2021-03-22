Eight children killed in two incidents in Rajasthan

Three children of a family died and one child was injured in Jhunjhunu district after the mound of soil on which they were playing collapsed.

Eight children died in two separate incidents in Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday, said officials.

According to police, five children in Bikaner district died on Sunday reportedly after getting trapped inside a grain storage container. Polcie said the preliminary investigation suggests they suffocated inside the structure.

“Four girls and one boy, aged between three and seven years, were found dead inside a grain container at their house in Himtasar village… It is possible they were playing hide and seek and entered the container but were trapped, leading to their suffocation,” said Pawan Bhadauria, circle officer, Bikaner Sadar.

In another incident on Saturday evening, three children of a family died and one child was injured in Jhunjhunu district after the mound of soil on which they were playing collapsed.

“The mound collapsed, burying the children beneath it. One child got injured and managed to survive but the other three died,” said sub inspector Harikishan Tanwar of the Udaipur Wati police station, Jhunjhunu.