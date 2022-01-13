Eight aides of splinter Maoist group held: Jharkhand Police

JHARKHAND POLICE on Wednesday said they have arrested eight aides of Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the banned CPI(Maoist), in an operation spanning six days. They claimed to have seized arms and ammunition and more than Rs 64 lakh in cash during the operation.

The police identified them as Nivesh Kumar, 32; Subham Poddar, 20; Dhruv Kumar Singh, 32; Amir Chand, 29; Aarya Kumar Singh, 19; Ujjuwal Kumar,18; Pravin Kumar, 35; and Subhash Poddar. They said Aamir and Aarya were first to be arrested on January 6 in Dhurwa, Ranchi. Sleeping bags, portable tents, PLFI pamphlets and Rs 3.5 lakh cash along with two SUVs were seized from them.

Ranchi SSP Surendra Kumar said three other suspects – Nivesh, Subham and Dhruv – managed to escape from the spot. A subsequent search at Nivesh Kumar’s residence in Ranchi led to the recovery of Rs 61.31 lakh in cash, a 7.65 bore open pistol and a large number of cartridges, the police said.F