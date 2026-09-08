‘Matter between them’: Centre steps away from Hindu group-Eiffel Tower row

Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address at the inauguration as part of the government’s usual practice of conveying good wishes on such occasions. (BAPS Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday responded to reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a BAPS delegation’s visit, saying it was a matter “between the entities concerned.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was responding to questions about reports that the Eiffel Tower was closed Monday after women staff were allegedly asked to “limit interactions” during a weekend visit by the Hindu religious group’s delegation, prompting a staff protest and an investigation by Paris authorities.

Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address at the inauguration as part of the government’s usual practice of conveying good wishes on such occasions.