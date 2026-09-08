‘Matter between them’: Centre steps away from Hindu group-Eiffel Tower row

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday responded to reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a BAPS delegation’s visit, saying it was a matter “between the entities concerned.”
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was responding to questions about reports that the Eiffel Tower was closed Monday after women staff were allegedly asked to “limit interactions” during a weekend visit by the Hindu religious group’s delegation, prompting a staff protest and an investigation by Paris authorities.
Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address at the inauguration as part of the government’s usual practice of conveying good wishes on such occasions.
“We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned.”
“It is a common practice for the Prime Minister to convey his good wishes on such occasions. In this case, it was done virtually. There is no cause for any comment in this regard,” the MEA spokesperson said when asked about PM Modi addressing the BAPS inauguration.
BAPS visit and row
On Saturday, the BAPS group’s private visit sparked a staff protest after women employees were allegedly asked to leave certain workstations and avoid specific areas while the delegation was present.
A local trade union condemned what it described as “workplace instructions” that sidelined female employees on the basis of their gender, according to French media.
The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha later said in a statement that the visit had been scheduled at the start of normal opening hours to minimise disruption, given the size of the delegation.
The organisation said it took the concerns raised “very seriously” and that, to its knowledge, no one had been denied access to the Eiffel Tower. However, it apologised for any “pain or inconvenience” caused and said it believed in the principles of mutual respect and service.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire backed the protesting workers, calling the reported exclusion of women “unacceptable” and contrary to the values represented by the Eiffel Tower. He said an investigation would be launched immediately.
French Equality Minister Aurore Bergé also criticised the incident, saying that women in France should not be asked to “erase themselves” and that no religion or doctrine was above the laws of the Republic.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said France would never accept restrictions on women’s presence, while former prime minister Gabriel Attal said no culture, belief or religion could dictate the place of women in France.