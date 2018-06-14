Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday across India, today in Kerala

Eid will be celebrated on Saturday. (Source: File Photo) Eid will be celebrated on Saturday. (Source: File Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Saturday while Kerala will celebrate the festival on Friday as the moon was not sighted today. Eid is celebrated to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement today after a meeting with the moon-sighting committee, a senior official of the mosque was quoted as saying by PTI. “The moon was not sighted today. So, that means the Eid will be celebrated on Saturday in Delhi and several other parts of the country,” he said.

In Kerala, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode, a top cleric said. Click here to read this story in Malayalam, Tamil

The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid announced that Eid will be celebrated on June 16 (Saturday), as there was no sight of moon anywhere across the country today. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd