Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Moon Sighting LIVE: UAE, Saudi celebrate Eid today
Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Moon Sighting Today Time in India LIVE Updates This time, it is said that Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, across India. However, UAE and Saudi Arabia celebrate the festival today after the moon was sighted late on Monday evening, Khaleej Times reported.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Moon Sighting Today in India LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month.
The festival falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day the Muslims do not need to fast. However, the festival date depends on the sighting of the new moon as well as astronomical calculations.
This time, it is said that Eid is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, across India. However, UAE and Saudi Arabia celebrate the festival today after the moon was sighted late on Monday evening, Khaleej Times reported.
The central Asian region which includes Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan will also be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.
Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan and Australia announced that Tuesday will be the last day of Ramzan and that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday.
The importance of this festival comes with one praying to Allah to give them the strength and endurance to observe the month-long fast.
It is often said that Muslims believe they are commanded by Allah — as also mentioned in the Holy book of Quran — to continue the fasting till the very last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.
The festivities of Eid begin only after the crescent moon is seen. Eid is celebrated with friends greeting each other, exchanging presents, wearing new clothes, and visiting the graves of their relatives.
People wake up early in the morning, chant their daily prayers, take a bath, and wear ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before they head to perform the special congregational prayers.
