Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Moon Sighting LIVE: UAE, Saudi celebrate Eid today

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 Moon Sighting Today in India LIVE Updates: Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month.

The festival falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day the Muslims do not need to fast. However, the festival date depends on the sighting of the new moon as well as astronomical calculations.

This time, it is said that Eid is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, across India. However, UAE and Saudi Arabia celebrate the festival today after the moon was sighted late on Monday evening, Khaleej Times reported.