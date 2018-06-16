Eid wishes: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (R)

As the moon appeared on Friday evening, people across India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour, the annual festival for Muslims. People thronged mosques to offers prayers for Eid and wished each other on the pious occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other political leaders also extended greetings to the nation on Eid.

“Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too wished for prosperity and good health on the occasion.

Here are some of the wishes by political leaders on Eid-ul-Fitr:

Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society. https://t.co/lSeBAUc6JW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2018

Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 16, 2018

Convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. This festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and signifies the traditional expression of brotherhood and understanding between people. #IdulFitri pic.twitter.com/veI06L61A9 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 16, 2018

May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace and prosperity. #EidMubarak to all. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 16, 2018

#EidAlFitr mubarak to all of you. Let’s pray for the souls of those no longer amongst us & for the families they leave behind, let’s pray for peace, for tolerance & for a better tomorrow. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 15, 2018

Greetings to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr. May the festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) June 16, 2018

Greetings and warm wishes to all on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak. May this Eid bring us all peace, harmony and prosperity. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 15, 2018

अगर हमें हिंदू होने पर गर्व होता है तो किसी को मुसलमान होने पर भी गर्व होता हैं।मानवता सबसे बड़ा गर्व हैं।

फिर से एक बार ईद-उल-फ़ितर की आप सभी को मुबारकबाद !!!!#EidMubarak⁠ ⁠ — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 16, 2018

A very happy Eid-ul-Fitr to our Muslim brothers and sisters. Hope this festival brings peace and happiness in your lives. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/Y5iWY40qRl — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 16, 2018

I extend warm greetings on the occasion of Eid. Let the end of Ramzan mark the beginning of a new era of peace, prosperity and happiness for all. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/C6VZTKSrcz — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2018

I extend my warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #EidulFitr. May this festival bring peace and harmony in our Country.#Eid #EidMubarak — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak! Peace, prosperity and best wishes to everyone.#EidMubarak — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) June 16, 2018

Warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr. May this festival helps in furthering and strengthening the spirit of peace, harmony and happiness in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2018

On the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, my best wishes to everyone. May the Eid festivities foster peace, and brotherhood in the society. #EidMubarak — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 16, 2018

The month of Ramzan started from May 17 and Jummat-ul-Vida (Last Friday of Ramzan) would be observed on June 15 while Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 16.

