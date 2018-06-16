Follow Us:
Eid wishes: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid greetings: Prominent leaders such as President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, among others, greeted the nation on the pious occasion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 2:13:14 pm
As the moon appeared on Friday evening, people across India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour, the annual festival for Muslims. People thronged mosques to offers prayers for Eid and wished each other on the pious occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other political leaders also extended greetings to the nation on Eid.

“Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too wished for prosperity and good health on the occasion.

The month of Ramzan started from May 17 and Jummat-ul-Vida (Last Friday of Ramzan) would be observed on June 15 while Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 16.

