Gurgaon to deploy 11 Duty Magistrates to ensure law and order on Eid

The District and Sessions Court of Gurgaon has ordered the deployment of eleven Duty Magistrates across the city to ensure the maintenance of law and order on the occasion of Eid tomorrow. The directions will come into effect from today.

Eid is likely to be celebrated across India on Wednesday, June 5, depending on the sighting of the moon. However, UAE and Saudi Arabia are bringing in the festival today after the moon was sighted on late Monday evening, Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Tuesday conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A statement issued by West Bengal Raj Bhavan read, “May this joyous festival provide an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the country’s cultural heritage, unity, spirit of friendship and fraternity among all sections of society.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took part in several Iftar parties in the last few days, tweeted on Monday: “Today, like previous years, I took part in Iftar organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. People from all communities and all walks of life were present. My prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and happiness for all.”