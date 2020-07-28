Eid-ul-Adha; Seeking easing of rules, MLAs meet Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

With three days left for Eid-ul-Adha, a delegation of Muslim MLAs met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, asking him to urge the state government to ease the rules that it has drafted for the celebration of the festival, including sacrificing of animals.

The MLAs claimed the Standard Operating Procedures drafted by the state government was ambiguous and lacked clarity on how Eid should be celebrated. The MLAs also pointed out that in spite of the state government allowing for the online sale of animals the local police were seizing vehicles carrying animals into the state and city. This comes after several dealers and traders had complained that their vehicles transporting goats were being seized either at the Maharashtra border or while entering the city. According to Gulrez Qureshi, president of All India Jamaitul Quresh, at least 40 such vehicles were seized at Dahisar check naka.

“The administration is comfortable with allowing animals to be brought and slaughtered on regular days but has issues with the animals that are being brought in for Eid. There needs to be a blanket approval for allowing the animals to be ferried,” Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh said.

He further pointed out that while the government has let the abattoir at Deonar to reopen after lockdown, it was decided that it will remain shut during the Eid celebration. “As minority representatives, we are frustrated, these guidelines are half baked and impractical. We have asked that the abattoir should be kept open,” added Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Pawar is said to have assured the delegation of some relaxation and asked Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take up the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Apart from Pawar, the meeting was attended by Deshmukh, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, state DGP Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and BMC Commisisoner I S Chahal.

