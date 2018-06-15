Eid tomorrow, declares Jama Masjid Imam

“To declare when Eid is to be celebrated, a meeting is held at Jama Masjid… we look for the moon immediately after sunset,” Bukhari said. “To declare when Eid is to be celebrated, a meeting is held at Jama Masjid… we look for the moon immediately after sunset,” Bukhari said.

Eid will be celebrated on June 16, Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, declared Thursday.

At 7.20 pm Thursday, religious leaders climbed the minar at Jama Masjid with a telescope, hoping to catch a glimpse of the moon. “To declare when Eid is to be celebrated, a meeting is held at Jama Masjid… we look for the moon immediately after sunset,” Bukhari said.

“After we couldn’t spot the moon, we spoke to other states. Eid ka Chand wasn’t spotted anywhere. Eid-ul-Fitr is on June 16,” said Bukhari.

