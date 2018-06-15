Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Eid tomorrow, declares Jama Masjid Imam

Eid tomorrow, declares Jama Masjid Imam

At 7.20 pm Thursday, religious leaders climbed the minar at Jama Masjid with a telescope, hoping to catch a glimpse of the moon.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 9:15:15 am
Eid 2018, eid Date, Eid 2018 Date India , Eid ul Fitr 2018 , Eid ul Fitr 2018 Date , Eid ul Fitr 2018 Date in India , Eid ul Fitr 2018 Wishes , Eid ul Fitr 2018 Images , Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018 Wishes , Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018 , Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018 Images , Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018 Greetings , Eid Mubarak , Eid Mubarak 2018 , Eid Mubarak Wishes , Eid Mubarak Wishes Images , Eid Mubarak Images , Eid Mubarak Quotes , Eid Mubarak Status, indian express “To declare when Eid is to be celebrated, a meeting is held at Jama Masjid… we look for the moon immediately after sunset,” Bukhari said.
Top News

Eid will be celebrated on June 16, Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, declared Thursday.
At 7.20 pm Thursday, religious leaders climbed the minar at Jama Masjid with a telescope, hoping to catch a glimpse of the moon. “To declare when Eid is to be celebrated, a meeting is held at Jama Masjid… we look for the moon immediately after sunset,” Bukhari said.

“After we couldn’t spot the moon, we spoke to other states. Eid ka Chand wasn’t spotted anywhere. Eid-ul-Fitr is on June 16,” said Bukhari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now