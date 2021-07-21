Eid on LoC: Indian and Pakistani Army officials exchange sweets, greetings

Updated: July 21, 2021 4:35:03 pm
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Indian and Pakistani armies on Wednesday exchanged sweets at various places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
An Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that armies of both India and Pakistan exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points in Poonch district.
Both the sides also exchanged sweets at the historic Teethwal crossing bridge and Kaman Aman Setu at Uri in the north Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Baramulla respectively.
The occasion was seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure held in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between the countries.
Indian Army officials greeted their Pakistani counterparts and spread the message of peace and harmony. The gesture was appreciated and reciprocated by the Pakistani Army officials.
An Army spokesman said that all the necessary Covid-19 protocols were followed during the exchange of sweets by the two sides.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
