‘No Ramzan without Ram’: When Hindus showered flowers outside a Jaipur Eidgah to mark Eid

The initiative, under the banner of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, aimed to convey a message of brotherhood and unity.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurMar 21, 2026 07:51 PM IST
members of the Hindu community showered flowers on Muslims offering prayers at the Eidgah.Members of the Hindu community showered flowers on Muslims offering prayers at the Eidgah. (Express Photo)
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A heartwarming display of communal harmony was witnessed in Rajasthan’s capital on Eid, as members of the Hindu community showered flowers on Muslims offering prayers at the Eidgah.

The initiative, under the banner of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, aimed to convey a message of brotherhood and unity. As thousands gathered from early morning to offer prayers, the atmosphere remained peaceful and celebratory.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, a member of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, said: “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Festivals are about peace and harmony. This spirit should remain intact across India, including Rajasthan. Some people try to create divisions, but that is wrong. There is no Ramadan without Ram, and there is no Diwali without Eid. We are all one and belong to the same family”.

Such gestures are not limited to Eid. Members of the Muslim community in Jaipur have also participated in Hindu festivals such as Ram Navami, Holi and Diwali by extending greetings and showering flowers, helping strengthen social harmony and trust in the city.

Mufti Amjad, Imam of Jama Masjid, Jaipur, told The Indian Express that this is a welcome step to promote unity between the two communities in India. “Amid so much negative news, such gestures give people hope for a better world,” he said.

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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