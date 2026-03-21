‘No Ramzan without Ram’: When Hindus showered flowers outside a Jaipur Eidgah to mark Eid

A heartwarming display of communal harmony was witnessed in Rajasthan’s capital on Eid, as members of the Hindu community showered flowers on Muslims offering prayers at the Eidgah.

The initiative, under the banner of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, aimed to convey a message of brotherhood and unity. As thousands gathered from early morning to offer prayers, the atmosphere remained peaceful and celebratory.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, a member of the Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti, said: “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Festivals are about peace and harmony. This spirit should remain intact across India, including Rajasthan. Some people try to create divisions, but that is wrong. There is no Ramadan without Ram, and there is no Diwali without Eid. We are all one and belong to the same family”.