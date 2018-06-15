Eid 2018: Mehbooba Mufti orders release of 115 prisoners involved in non-serious crimes

“In view of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has ordered the release of 115 prisoners, with least involvement, from various jails of the state. The agencies concerned, after undertaking the exercise, decided to take a lenient view and effect their release,” an official state government spokesman said. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) “In view of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has ordered the release of 115 prisoners, with least involvement, from various jails of the state. The agencies concerned, after undertaking the exercise, decided to take a lenient view and effect their release,” an official state government spokesman said. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Citing leniency on the occasion of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday ordered the release of 115 prisoners charged with non-serious crimes, making it possible for them to celebrate Eid with their families.

“In view of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has ordered the release of 115 prisoners, with least involvement, from various jails of the state. The agencies concerned, after undertaking the exercise, decided to take a lenient view and effect their release,” an official state government spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The release of the prisoners comes at a time when the possibility of continuation of the unilateral ceasefire by the security forces is unlikely to hold ground in the light of upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

ALSO READ | Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir may not extend beyond Eid

“The announcement on halting of operations was till Ramzan, and the unilateral suspension will end on Eid. The government is unlikely to extend it because the Amarnath Yatra will begin within days, and we have to sanitise the corridors. We cannot keep the hands of the Army tied,” top BJP sources informed Indian Express.

There have been multiple militant attacks on security forces during the ceasefire that was introduced by the central government on the request of J&K CM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App