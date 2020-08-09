EIA 2020 disgraceful, dangerous, protest against it: Rahul Gandhi

Talking about one of the points of the new draft, Gandhi said that EIA can be given post facto is a “terrible idea”, as the project has already destroyed the environment. (File) Talking about one of the points of the new draft, Gandhi said that EIA can be given post facto is a “terrible idea”, as the project has already destroyed the environment. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday lashed out at the BJP government over its new Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft, saying it was “not only disgraceful”, but also “dangerous.” He added that the draft Act has the potential to reverse many of the hard-fought gains won over the years in the battle to protect the environment.

“Consider this: according to our “Swachh Bharat” propagating Government, if labelled “strategic”, highly polluting industries such as coal mining and other mineral mining will no longer require Environmental Impact Assessment. Neither will highways or railway lines passing through dense forests and other eco sensitive areas, that will result in the massive hacking down of trees, leading to the destruction of habitats of thousands of endangered species,” the former Congress chief wrote on Facebook.

Talking about the provision that allows for post facto approvals, the Congress leader said that it is a “terrible idea” that EIA can be done after a project has already destroyed the environment.

Calling the EIA 2020 draft a disaster, the Congress leader said it seeks to silence the voice of communities who will be directly impacted by the environmental degradation it unleashes. He also urged every Indian to “rise up and protest” against the EIA 2020 draft. “Our youth, who have always been at the forefront of every battle to protect our environment, must take up this cause and make it their own. A fight to protect our environment cuts across political and ideological beliefs. If nothing else, the recent Covid19 pandemic has shown us how fragile human life is,” he added.

He further said that if EIA 2020 is notified by the government, the long term consequences of the widespread environmental degradation will be “catastrophic for us and future generations of Indians.”

The recently proposed draft has been widely criticised, with environmental experts pointing to dilution of various rules, which would allow rampant infrastructure development without necessary measures to protect the environment.

Before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh had “strongly objected” to the proposed Environment Impact assessment Draft 2020. Ramesh said that as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, “it is my duty to place on record my strongest objections to the draft EIA 2020 notification” and that the draft reflects “a mindset that sees environmental regulation as unnecessary regulatory burden and not as an essential obligation to be met for the health and welfare of our people and for ensuring development that is sustainable”. Ramesh listed five objections to the EIA draft notification, including the provision that allows for post facto approvals.

The EIA is a study carried out before the implementation of a proposed project or development to assess its impact on the environment. It is mandatory for an EIA to be carried out and approved by the environment ministry for most projects in the country.

