Egypt President likely chief guest for Republic Day celebrations

It is learnt that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended the formal invitation to Al-Sisi during an official visit to Cairo last month. This would be the first time that Egypt’s president would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Source: REUTERS/File)

India is learnt to have extended an invitation to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January 2023.

However, there has been no confirmation from the Egypt government about the acceptance of the invitation.

However, there has been no confirmation from the Egypt government about the acceptance of the invitation.

An invitation to be the Republic Day chief guest is highly symbolic. India has been weaving a strategy with hospitality to decide its chief guest. The choice every year is dictated by a number of reasons — strategic, diplomatic, business and geo-political.

