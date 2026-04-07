Egg sold for Rs 6,000, an apple for Rs 1.05 lakh: Small donations, big auctions as Ladakh contributes to Iran relief efforts

In the Kaksar village of Kargil, a woman turned up outside a mosque last week to donate three hens — her contribution towards the relief efforts in Iran as the conflict in West Asia, following attacks by the US and Israel, drags on.

One of those hens later laid an egg. With a view to encouraging further contributions, the egg was auctioned, starting with a Rs 100 bid. A crowd gathered, and the bids began increasing — the egg was eventually sold for Rs 6,000.

Over the past week, the trend took off in Kargil, and small contributions, like eggs or apples being brought in to street corners for donations, began being auctioned. One such apple fetched a price of Rs 1.05 lakh at Karkitchoo village.