Efforts on to trap leopard that killed 3 deer kept by royal family in Vansda

On Tuesday night, the leopard entered the compound again and preyed on an adult deer. (Representational Image) On Tuesday night, the leopard entered the compound again and preyed on an adult deer. (Representational Image)

Forest department officials in Navsari district are on their toes after a leopard entered an enclosure of deer on the premises of the palace of the royal family of the erstwhile Vansda state in Navsari district and preyed on three deer in four days.

According to forest department sources, the royal family of Vansda has a private collection of around 15 deer, kept in an open ground near the palace. The area is protected by a fencing and compound wall. On Saturday, a leopard scaled the compound wall of the deer enclosure and ate two young deer.

The present King of Vansda state Jay Virendrasinh Solanki, was out of state with his family and his staffers were looking after the palace and deer. On Sun-day, the caretakers of the palace informed Solanki about the incident and later also intimated the forest department officials.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Valsad, DN Rabari, Assistant Conservator of Forests Mahendra Rathwa, Range Forest officer Narendra Gadhvi and other forest officials reached the spot and examined the pug marks. The officials later laid five cages with baits inside in different parts of the compound to trap the leopard. The officials also installed 18 night vision cameras at various places inside the compound.

However, on Tuesday night, the leopard entered the compound again and preyed on an adult deer. The forest officials checked the camera footages and spotted the animal entering and escaping the compound. After knowing the spots, the officials laid two more cages on the premises.

Rabari said, “We have laid seven cages and 18 night vision cameras to track the animal.The movement of the leopard was sighted near a cage but the animal didn’t enter it.”

He added, “The King of Vansda has been keeping deer with due permission. Our staffers used to visit the palace regularly and check the deer. We have deployed a few of our guards on the premises now. Since the leopard has seen the number of deer in the enclosure, it may come again for hunting. We are planning to shift the deer from the place till the leopard is caged.” The caretakers of the palace refused to comment on the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App