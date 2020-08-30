EEMA comes up with SOP for events sector

The webinar was attended by over 1,000 industry stakeholders. (Twitter@eemaindia)

The Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) has taken the lead in bringing event industry stakeholders together to deliver clear local guidelines and urge the government to give the industry a plan for going back to work.

To achieve this, EEMA organised an open webinar, inviting all industry partners and stakeholders to come together and release EEMA’s reopening guidelines, aiming to show authorities that the live sector can “reopen safely” after months at a standstill. The webinar was attended by over 1,000 industry stakeholders.

EEMA president Roshan Abbas said, “The events industry that was steadily growing at a double-digit growth rate has seen a halt since Covid-19 has entered the global economy”.

“With the declaration of Unlock 4.0, the government has allowed many industries to resume their work, but still some major sectors, including events, have not been permitted to operate…,” he said.

Abbas said the SOP has been meticulously planned over the last few weeks, taking into account guidelines issued by the government and multiple global associations, and have been planned across every vertical the event industry represents.

The SOP document was officially released by the guest of honour, Valsa Singh Nair, principal secretary of Tourism and Culture department, Maharashtra government.

