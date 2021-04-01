Educational institutions in Himachal to stay closed till April 15: Jai Ram Thakur

Jai RamThakur said that districts bordering Punjab such as Una, Kangra and Solan are registering a high number of Covid cases these days. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 15 due to the ongoing Covid surge, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

The state government had earlier closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions from March 27 till April 4, but the closure has now been extended upto April 15, Thakur told the press in Kullu.

He said that districts bordering Punjab such as Una, Kangra and Solan are registering a high number of Covid cases these days. “So far, we have put some restrictions on social gatherings and started strict enforcement of mask wearing. Tourism is open and hoteliers have been asked to follow Covid guidelines,” he said.

Himachal currently has around 2,900 active cases of Covid, up from around 200 cases on February 25. Una (679), Kangra (589) and Solan (469) are currently the worst-hit districts, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have 7 and 0 active cases respectively. The total case tally of Himachal is 63,664, including 1,036 deaths.