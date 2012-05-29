Vibgyor School told to accept applications of EWS students

Following a complaint filed by an NGO against Vibgyor High School for allegedly violating the Right To Education (RTE) Act,the school education department on Monday wrote to the school asking it to accept the applications of students from economical weaker section (EWS) seeking admission.

On May 23,a few activists of NGO Desh Seva Samiti (DSS) had approached authorities of Vibgyor High seeking admission for eight EWS students. However,the students were denied admission and a non-cognisable complaint filed by DSS against the school and its manager.

The Samiti activists had also staged a dharna outside the school on Monday morning along with a few parents.

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act,which came into force from April 1,2010,25 per cent seats are reserved for EWS candidates in all private unaided schools. However,private schools in several states and Union Territories have not implemented this provision.

We met the chairman and trustee of the school who informed us that they were given minority status by the Central government. However,when we asked for documents proving the same they refused to furnish the same and sought time for consulting their legal advisor. We issued them a letter asking them to accept the applications of EWS students who approach them for admissions, said P R Pawar,education inspector west zone.

Rustom Kerawalla,founder and chairman of the school,refused to comment.

