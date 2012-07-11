Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
School sealed for recovery of loan

The Nashik Merchants' Co-operative Bank (Namco) has sealed a school for its alleged failure in repaying loan of Rs 56 lakh,sources said today.

Written by Agencies | Nashik | Published: July 11, 2012 5:38:34 pm
Dr Baliram Hiray Higher Secondary School is run by Anand Education Sanstha that is linked to former NCP MP from Nashik Devidas Pingale.

The bank had provided a loan to this educational institute in 1998 for construction of a building.

The bank had earlier put the organisation in defaulters’ list and issued notices against it.

“We have sealed eleven classrooms and the head master’s office yesterday as per order of Nashik collector,” bank sources said.

