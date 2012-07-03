LU students booked for creating ruckus

An FIR was lodged against several students of Lucknow University for creating ruckus and hurting three security guards at the varsitys new campus during the ongoing admission counselling for the next academic session.

An FIR has been lodged at Jankipuram police station under various sections of the IPC,including 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) against Sonu Yadav,Rahul Singh,Ved Prakash,Rahul Kanaujia,Upendra Singh,Surya Pratap,Dinesh Pratap,Wasim Ahmed alias Pintu on the complaint of LU proctor Pawan Agarwal.

Agarwal said the students had been creating problems at the counselling centre since Sunday. Earlier,they had demanded that some students be allowed to take admission with partial fee but it was denied by the administration. Later,they started started shouting slogans against the university administration alleging that the administration was charging extra money for providing identity cards,and tried to enter the counseling rooms,Agarwal said. He said the boys beat up three university security guards who tried to retrain stop the boys.

