Free uniform for 9L students in Himachal

Over nine lakh students will be provided with free uniforms under the Atal School Uniform scheme,Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal today said.

Addressing a public meeting at Khundian in Jwalamukhi area of district Kangra,Dhumal said the cost to distribute uniforms free of cost to 9,28,365 students alongwith stitching charges at the rate of Rs 100 per dress had already been funded.

“The Atal Uniform Scheme has cost the state exchequer Rs 64 crore but it has proved to be a boon to the students and introduced uniformity among them,” Dhumal said.

Meanwhile,Dhumal said the state government had already cleared full arrears of revised pay for government employees,claiming that all sections of the society had benefitted during past 56 months of BJP-rule in the state.

Reiterating his charge that the UPA government was discriminating against the BJP- uled Himachal,Dhumal said the state government was still waiting for Centre’s nod for the release of Rs 4,000 crore,accrued to the state on account of state’s share in hydropower projects under Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He said that the issue of shifting the headquarters of Dogra regiment from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh to Una in Himachal was still hanging fire.

