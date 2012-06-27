The Director of School Education has instructed the education inspector,south zone,to file a first information report against the management of St Marys School,Mazgaon,which has been accused of collecting capitation fees from parents.

The school was given a month to refund the money it had collected. However,it did not follow the order and so as per the rule we have directed the education inspector of the south zone to file an FIR against the school management under the Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act 1987, said Dr Shridhar Salunkhe,director of school education.

The education department had de-recognised the school on May 24,2011,following charges like illegal collection of Rs 1.45 crore and manipulation of examination results. The school challenged the order in the Bombay High Court,after which the de-recognition process was stayed for the current academic year on an appeal from the school. However,the school was asked to refund Rs 1,45,70,881 to parents. The order,passed on February 28,wanted the school to refund the amount within a month or face disciplinary action.

According to the education department,it was found that the school had been collecting money from students towards fines and funds like teachers benefit fund,primary teachers gratuity fund,etc. The school also collected a lifetime membership fee for Parent-Teachers Association.

Following the directives of the director of school education,we had written to the Byculla police station to register an FIR but it is yet to be filed. We are now consulting our legal department on the issue, said Balasaheb Mane,education inspector,south zone.

The management had also moved court,in April,against the Director of School Educations order asking it to refund Rs 1.45 crore collected from parents. We have moved court against the order passed by the Director of School Education and a hearing of the same was scheduled on June 19,but the matter was adjourned. We have not received any communication from the education department about the FIR to be filed, principal Fr Baptist Pinto said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App