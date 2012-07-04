City college launches fashion designing course,brings cheer to textile industrialists

Ludhiana’s textile industry,which has been lamenting a shortage of fashion designers,has a reason to cheer as a city college,under Panjab University,formally launched a postgraduate degree in fashion designing on Tuesday. The Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women will now offer a Masters in Fashion Designing and Management (MFDM) with an intake of 40 students.

According to the college principal,Parveen Chawla,the course will help students focus on developing managerial skills in the field of fashion marketing and retailing,best suited to the requirements of the garment industry and fashion retail sector. MFDM will provide students with hands on learning experience and opportunities that will help them become result oriented professionals and experts in the fashion industry,Chawla added.

Members from the Knitwear Club and industrialists from various textile units attended the launch function. Vinod Thaper,president of the Knitwear Club said:  We can absorb the students in our industry for the coming 10 years. The industry is facing a dire shortage of fashion designers.

The industrialists state that more such specific courses were the need of the hour,to fulfil the requirements of the local industry. They added that the industry was willing to provide inputs from time to time,so that students are aware of trends in the international and national market.

Jagmohan Singh,vice-president,Knitwear Club,Charanjeet Singh,secretary,Knitwear Club,B C Nagpal,director,Ludhiana Integrated Textile Park,Harish Kairpal,finance secretary,Knitwear Club and many others were present on the occasion.

